Mother grieves for 5-year-old son shot to death in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (CNN) — A mother continues to grieve for her 5-year-old son who was shot to death in North Carolina.

Police say a neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, walked up to Cannon Hinnant while he was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.

“My baby didn’t deserve this,” Cannon’s mother Bonny Waddell said. “He had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes.”

Cannon had an infectious smile and personality and loved to go go-karting and ride his bike. Bonny said she lost a piece of her heart Sunday.

“We lost a big piece of our family,” she said. “We all. He changed all of our lives. He touched everybody that he knew.”

It’s a day too hard to recount. Not only for her, but for Cannon’s two sisters and 7-year-old aunt who watched him die.

“This man took my girls when he took my baby,” Bonny said. “They know he’s in a better place.”

While Sessoms is in jail facing charges for killing Cannon, family and friends say there’s still justice they want to see.

“I want the death penalty and I’m gonna seek it,” Bonny said.

Cannon’s father agrees with his mother.

With a GoFundMe that is close to $500,000, the family plans to remember Cannon the best way they know how.

“We’ve discussed a memorial park for Cannon where kids can go and ride their bikes, because he loved that so much,” Cannon’s grandmother said.

Sessoms is charged with first-degree murder.