Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 near Lumberton, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 south late Thursday morning, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 23, just north of Lumberton.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s vehicle came near the suspect’s vehicle during a lane change. That’s when the suspect pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and opened fire.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was shot through the passenger door. Her husband was not injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

She was transported to UNC Southeastern Hospital where she died.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation. Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000s model silver or grey Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame.

The driver had dreadlocks, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was last seen traveling on I-95 southbound and taking exit 22 over the bridge into Lumberton.

If anyone has information related to this shooting incident on I-95 near Lumberton, call 910-671-3170 or call 911.