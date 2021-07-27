Mother speaks out after 6-year-old dies from blunt force trauma in High Point; police say child interrupted father’s video games

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A grieving mother is speaking out after her 6-year-old son died from blunt force trauma.

On June 11, authorities said Malaki’s biological father, Devon Nelson, 30, took him to the Moses Cone Emergency Care center.

As doctors began to treat Malaki, they discovered he had been dead for several hours before being brought to the hospital.

They also discovered the child had burns on both sides of his thighs, and buttocks; two patterned bruises on top of the right and left thigh, a bruise above his eye, and several bruises and cuts within various healing stages over his body.

Doctors then contacted investigators with the High Point police.

Agents with the department’s Special Victim’s Units arrived at the hospital and began to question Nelson.

Authorities alleged that Nelson said he had beaten his son earlier in the day for wetting his pants, and for interrupting him as he played video games.

Malaki’s mother, Onika Grady, said that she and Nelson were in a custody battle for the past few years, and she had no idea Malaki was even living in High Point until she was told about his death.

She says she’s having a tough time understanding just how long authorities say they believe Nelson had been physically abusing his children.

“He was very smart. Nobody would’ve ever been able to know that he was going through this situation. He was an A-honor roll student. I had talked with the principal. He was a loving child. I had always known he was loving. And he was his brother’s keeper. No one knew that he was going through this, and it shocked me,” Grady said.

Two other children were removed from the home, including Malaki’s brother Mason, Onika’s other son. She is working to get custody of Mason and says that he is still dealing with the psychological trauma of what happened.