CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A mother sustained serious injuries in a northeast Charlotte dog attack after stepping in when noticing the animals were going after a small child, according to reports from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the woman is still in the ICU from her injuries, advised the Cane Corso mixes were euthanized following the assault, and that the animal’s owner was charged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said both dog’s rabies tests returned negative; however, neither was up-to-date for their vaccines. The owner was issued the following citations:

Unprovoked Bite (Class 3 Misdemeanor)

Leash Law Violation (Class 3 Misdemeanor)

The violent incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 18 near apartments close to Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in Charlotte.

Police said the owner was walking the pair on a leash when they escaped her, running out of sight. The victim’s daughter told authorities the dogs went after a kid “so she put herself in harm’s way to stop them from attacking.”

The child she protected was said to have run off yelling for help, which is when neighbors came out to assist.

“I could see her on the ground, and I just took off running from there,” said Bridgett Clark, a neighbor who says she jumped in attempting to stop the situation. “I’m like, ‘Come, come!’ And I see them turn and start to come to me.”

Reports classified the severity level of the victim’s injuries as ‘LEVEL 5‘ and the body part she was bitten as ‘EVERYWHERE.‘ Description of the bite read:

“Multiple large, deep lacerations on both legs from the base of the foot to upper thigh, both arms from hands all the way to the shoulder.”

Shortly after the initial attack, the daughter tried to get the dogs off the mother and was attacked in the process, police said. Another woman who tried to intervene was hurt trying to control the incident.