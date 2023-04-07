LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) – A fight between motorcycle gangs led to several arrests in Lenoir on Wednesday, April 5, according to the police department.

Jody Maltba, Timothy Maltba, Richard Barton, and Chelsey Maltba were the suspects apprehended.

Police say the incident began around 7:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Tumbleweeds Steak & Tavern and eventually ended on the 1300 block of Cliffside Place.

A 911 caller advised a fight broke out between motorcycle gangs in the restaurant’s parking lot; several minutes after, three motorcycles left heading south on U.S. 321.

Later, an officer saw the three at the intersection of U.S. 321 and McLean Drive, riding at a ‘high rate of speed’ and the riders were wearing Pagan’s Motorcycle Club vests.

That officer attempted a traffic stop, but authorities say the riders ignored the attempt, continued speeding, and exited U.S. 321 onto Hibriten Drive. The officer pursued them until they turned into a parking lot off Cliffside Place.

The motorcycles came to rest, and the officer verbally attempted to arrest the drivers. The suspects did not comply and Jody Maltba went into a building and came out later, officials said.

Multiple officers responded to the scene, and the suspects were then taken into custody without incident. A short search revealed concealed firearms and body armor were being worn by the drivers.

An additional search warrant led to the seizure of numerous guns, controlled substances, and cash.

While securing the building, a woman was also placed into custody for interfering with the officers search.