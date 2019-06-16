Motorcyclist dies in crash along NC stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway near Mount Mitchell State Park. Photo from North Carolina State Parks

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a man driving a motorcycle on a scenic mountain parkway in North Carolina has died in a crash.

The National Park Service issued a news release Saturday saying the crash happened that afternoon near the entrance to Mount Mitchell State Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Rangers and rescue crews responded to the scene near milepost 355 around 12:15 p.m.

Resuscitation efforts failed and the man died of his injuries. He was identified as 60-year-old Bryant Chandler of Columbia, South Carolina.

Investigators say he was driving South with other riders who were going to the state park for lunch.

The crash happened after the motorcycle in front of him slowed for a right turn and Chandler ran into the bike, according to the news release.

Still, the news release describes the accident as a single-vehicle crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report

