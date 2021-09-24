Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening, police said.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. along the 4000 block of W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Police said the wreck involved the motorcyclist and another car, but officials did not say how the crash happened.

“The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release said.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released and no charges have currently been filed.

The Rocky Mount police traffic crash reconstruction unit is conducting the investigation and CBS 17 will update this story if more information becomes available.