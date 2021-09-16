Mount Tabor High School shooting suspect will likely be tried for murder as an adult

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged in the Mount Tabor High School shooting investigation.

At a juvenile court hearing on Thursday, Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, was identified as the suspected shooter. He has been charged with murder, a source close to the investigation confirmed to FOX8.

Evans will likely be tried as an adult, according to the source.

Shortly after noon on Sept. 1, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

Mount Tabor student William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., 15, was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other students were shot.

Evans, also a Mount Tabor High School student, was arrested later that afternoon.

Evans and Miller had a long-simmering dispute prior to the shooting, the source said.

Students returned to class at Mount Tabor on Sept. 7.