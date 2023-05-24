RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – May through August is historically a busy month for moving companies. The Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Carolinas claims more than 27 million people moved in 2022 with one third of people hiring a professional moving company to help them.

The bureau said it received nearly 15,198 complaints against moving companies in 2022. Those complaints claimed more than $129,040 lost to moving scams.

The BBB also said there are three typical moving company scams.

In the first, movers never show up despite giving a quote and receiving a deposit.

In the second scenario, the moving company provides a quote based on expected weight, and after loading the truck informs the consumer the load is over the expected weight. The consumer is then forced to pay significantly more per pound.

In the third common scenario, movers load up the truck with your belongings but fail to arrive at the destination. The belongings are either totally gone or the company holds the possessions hostage.

Below are six tips from the BBB to avoid a scam:

Research reputable companies. You can start your search by heading to bbb.org. When reviewing a company’s website, check for the company’s address and information about a mover’s registration or insurance.

Gather estimates. Show your mover everything that needs to be moved and get a written in-home estimate. The BBB suggests getting estimates from three different companies.

“Don’t just settle for the first one that you type into Google that comes up because they might not be the best option for you. And also get all the information about who’s going to be moving your items, how much it’s going to cost, how long it should take, all of that stuff ahead of time,” Meredith Radford with the BBB tells CBS 17.

When you move out of state, federal law says a moving broker must come to your home to do the estimate. Even for a local move, make the estimate in person

“Don’t just get an estimate over the phone. You don’t just want to take a verbal estimate. You want to make sure that you have it in writing,” Radford said.

Be cautious of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may be a red flag.

Protect your possessions. Make sure you pick the right protection to cover any loss or damage done during the move. Some options include limited liability, valuation or full-value coverage. Basic protection, often offered for free, my not be the best option.

Basic protection is offers 60 cents per pound per item. For example, a 48-inch flat screen TV weighs 40 pounds. If you get the basic coverage and the mover breaks that TV, their legal liability is adds up to $24.

Take an inventory. In the weeks prior to your move, take an inventory of your belongings. Document with photos that include a timestamp. The BBB recommends consumers who are moving label the boxes their belongings are packed in and what is in each box.

“You want to make sure that you have inventory of your own items and that includes the cost of your items, how much your belongings are worth. And that goes along with getting insurance as well,” Radford said.

That inventory should NEVER include valuable items like jewelry, heirlooms, or important papers. Instead, take those items yourself.

Ask questions. Do not be afraid to ask questions about anything you don’t understand. If the moving company either can’t or won’t answer your questions, look for another company.