GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast posts a lot of really exciting content, but most of the time we don’t see the thought process that goes into it.

Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, said recently he puts so much time into and is so focused on making content for new videos, he has a mental breakdown every other week.

In an interview on “The Colin and Samir Show,” he said he doesn’t have a life or a work-life balance. He said his personality, soul and being is making the best videos possible. He also stated that he does not recommend other people take on the same approach to working as he does.

He also said his daily routine is compromised of three activities: working out, producing YouTube videos and improving Feastables, his chocolate brand. Even though he works out, he feels that exercising takes time out of his day that he could be using to work, so he takes calls while attempting to meet his target of 15,000 steps a day.

Experts have warned that an extreme “hustle culture mentality,” essentially what MrBeast possesses, can lead to burnout.

