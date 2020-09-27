Multi-agency search and rescue finds lost woman at NC coast

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A multi-agency search and rescue mission resulted in finding a woman who was lost at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Saturday morning.

Officials say the 31-year-old woman got lost while walking in the woods near the border of the Buxton Woods Reserve.

A 911 call came in at about 9 p.m. on Friday for the missing woman. Seashore rangers worked with the Coast Guard, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to search for the woman.

A Seashore Ranger began searching for the lost woman shortly after receiving the 911 call, followed by the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad formally initiating and leading a search and rescue operation.

The woman was temporarily located by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, but she became lost again. Search and rescue efforts were suspended later Friday night until Saturday morning.

After restarting the search, at around 7:30 a.m., a Seashore Ranger found the individual walking near the Seashore’s administrative housing area on Loggerhead Lane.

“The Seashore appreciates being part of such a dedicated team of county, state, federal, and volunteer organizations that help to protect public safety. I thank all of the emergency services personnel that spent the night searching through thick woods and in the air to search for the lost individual,” stated David Hallac, Superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

