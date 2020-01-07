Multi-county chase ends with fatal deputy-involved shooting at NC Zoo, officials say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase from Rowan County to the North Carolina Zoo ended with an deputy-involved shooting, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was reportedly killed, according to Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office initiated the chase which led into Randolph County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The chase ended at the North Carolina Zoo’s gravel parking lot behind the zoo’s Africa portion. The parking lot runs parallel to Old Cox Road, near Panther Creek Road.

Several deputies were involved, but no deputies were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on scene.

The North Carolina Zoo will be open Tuesday. Zoo officials say the area is safe.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now