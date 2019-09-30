Multiple homes burn in massive fire in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Multiple crews are on scene after a large fire broke out late Sunday afternoon on Atkinson Road near South Shore Drive in Surf City.

Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson confirms crews from Topsail Fire, North Topsail Fire and Pender County were all working the scene.

Images showed at least two homes were burned in the massive fire.

A tweet from Surf City police around 6:40 p.m. advised people to stay away from the area while emergency responders work.

Officials have not released how many structures are involved or if anyone has been injured.

Photos sent in by WECT viewers show multiple buildings engulfed in flames. Dramatic video shows flames curling over the roof of a three-story house and plumes of black smoke coming from the structures as the fire burns.

Photo from Surf City Police

