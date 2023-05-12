CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Multiple people were hurt, including Medic employees, after a vehicle struck a parked ambulance in the University area of Charlotte early Friday morning, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Officials said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. as a Medic crew treated a patient at North Tryon and West Mallard Creek Church Road.

One Medic employee suffered life-threatening injuries. A second was seriously injured.

Officials said a third employee was taken to the hospital, but was uninjured.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said Friday afternoon that the vehicle that collided with the Medic truck was a 2016 black Nissan Altima, driven by 19-year-old Brian Ogbonna.

Detectives have obtained warrants against Ogbonna for felony failure to move over and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, CMPD said. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.

Medic said that the crewmembers involved had been released from the hospital as of Friday afternoon and were at home recovering.

The patient being treated by the crew for a non-related incident and the person driving the vehicle that struck the ambulance were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a Medic said.