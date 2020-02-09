‘Multiple people’ shot at NC apartments during dispute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after “multiple people” were shot during a fight in an apartment complex parking lot Sunday.
The incident occurred late Sunday morning on the 8700 block of Avebury Drive, off of East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Multiple shots were fired during the dispute, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say. All had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have yet to make an arrest in this case, and no further information was released.
