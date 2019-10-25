Murder charge for NC woman accused of hitting, killing construction worker while driving drunk

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a woman with second-degree murder after fatally hitting a construction worker with her car in Concord on Oct. 19.

According to the Concord Police Department, 21-year-old Danyel McKenzie Middleton has been charged with second-degree murder as a result of the incident.

Socorro Maya Martinez, 50, was hit and killed by a car while doing road construction on Concord Mills Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Three of his coworkers were also injured in the incident.

Middleton was previously charged with death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by motor vehicle and was given a $1 million bond.

As a result of the second-degree murder charge, Middleton was given no bond and is in the Cabarrus County Jail. She will have her first appearance on the second-degree murder charge on Friday.

The four road construction crewmen were working with Cruz Brothers Concrete.

The incident occurred on Concord Mills Boulevard near Entry A to the Concord Mills Mall.

Police say a 2013 Dodge Dart traveling eastbound on Concord Mills Boulevard drove into an area where a road improvement project was underway.

The area where the road work was being conducted was appropriately marked and adequate lighting was in place to designate the work zone.

“It’s extremely busy. Pretty much dangerous out on these roads. If you’re walking down the street it’s very congested,” said a shopper at Concord Mills.

Police say Middleton’s blood-alcohol levels were above the legal limit.

Cruz Brothers Concrete, Inc. referred to Martinez as a friend, employee and colleague. Martinez’s funeral services will be held at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service & Crematory on E. Elm Street in Graham, according to Cruz Brothers.

