Murder charges filed in young woman’s overdose death at NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Carteret County men are facing second-degree murder charges in the overdose death of a woman in 2020, officials said Wednesday.

Carteret County deputies charged Jonathan Davis Norman, 34, of Gloucester, and Willis Carroll Nelson Jr., 40, of Harkers Island with murder following the May 26, 2020, overdose death of Brittany Louise Pake, who was 30 when she died.

Norman and Nelson were both identified by detectives as having sold opiates laced with fentanyl that caused Pake’s death, officials said.

Norman, who is also facing 14 other drug charges, including possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, was served the murder charge at the Carteret County Jail. Nelson was placed in the Carteret County Jail.

Both defendants had their first court appearance Wednesday morning and were each given $500,000 bonds.

“This is another case investigated by (Carteret County) Sheriff (Asa) Buck and his deputies in which we are going to prosecute two individuals for providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Drugs kill, and those responsible must be held accountable in our justice system,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said Wednesday.