Bailey C. Reinolds

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was arrested after a shooting that left one dead and another injured, according to the High Point Police Department.

Bailey C. Reinolds, 18, of Thomasville was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. He received no bond.

Police came to the 1200 block of Eastchester Drive at 7:07 p.m. on July 2 after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

At the scene, officers found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jeremiah Moore, 19, of Greensboro, and Isaiah Wall, 18, of High Point, were later identified as the victims.

Investigators say that the two teens were shot near the intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway.

After the shooting, the victims drove to the 1200 block of Eastchester Drive where 911 was called.

Both of the victims were taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment where Moore died.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.