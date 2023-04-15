CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A murder suspect is wanted after being erroneously released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Thursday, according to its sheriff’s office.

Jaylan Davis, 25, is charged with murder among other violent felonies.

Jaylan Noah Davis (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

Deputies said Davis was processed out of jail after a court order indicated that charges against him were dismissed.

Officials advised those charges, however, were not dismissed, and the order was a clerical error.

Davis is described as a Black 5-foot, 10-inch male and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’; the public is urged to avoid him.

“Our deputies and local law enforcement officials are working diligently to locate Mr. Davis and return him to custody,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is an unfortunate situation, but one we hope to rectify as quickly as possible.”

Should you see or encounter Davis, call 911 immediately.