Murder suspect from 2015 Robeson County shooting now charged in another shooting

LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WBTW) – A 2015 murder suspect has been arrested in connection with a separate shooting in Robeson County on Tuesday.
Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Quick Road in Lumber Bridge just before noon on Tuesday for a person shot.
A Lumber Bridge man was shot and taken to Southeastern Health for treatment. Deputies say the shooting was the result of a dispute between the suspect and a relative.
David J. Morgan, 28, of Lumber Bridge, was arrested. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Morgan has been given a $1 million bond.
Deputies say Morgan was out on bond after being charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling on March 30, 2015. Corey Bratcher Jr. was killed in the shooting and Morgan was charged along with five other people, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100.
– CBS 17 contributed to this report
