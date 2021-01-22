Myrtle Beach trio arrested for meth trafficking in NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Three people from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were arrested and charged with methamphetamine trafficking in Brunswick County.

According to arrest warrants, Kathy Lee Nickerson, 40, Kenyatta Kenddrick Ray, 42, and Willie Leon Long, 34, were taken into custody on Thursday after narcotics agents with the sheriff’s office confiscated approximately 243.6 grams of meth from their vehicle, a 2021 Nissan Versa that had Massachusetts tags.

Agents also seized small amounts of Vyvanse, Clonazepam, and plastic baggies.

All three are facing several drug-related charges including two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.

Nickerson and Ray were both given $500,000 bonds, while Long’s bond was set at $600,000.

