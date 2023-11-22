CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Across the country, veterinarians are investigating an unusual and mysterious respiratory illness in dogs. Several of the cases of the illness have now been identified in Cary.

The illness has shown to be resistant against antibiotics.

Truss Vet Veterinary Urgent Care told CBS 17 they had three dogs come in with cases of the mysterious illness at their Cary office on Wednesday alone.

The illness usually begins with a hacking cough, but can progress to pneumonia.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve had six pets come in with respiratory disease. Two to three of those have been actual cases that we have seen previously that have progressed and that progression time is really fast. It’s usually 24 to 48 hours. We’re seeing these pets come in for mild coughing and now they’re not eating or they’re lethargic or they have that nasal discharge or the coughing has just gotten much worse,” said Dr. Sara Waltz, Medical Director at Truss Vet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association reports Oregon State University’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and the Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory are working together to find the cause of the illness. More than 200 cases of the illness have been detected in Oregon since August.

Waltz believes the illness spreads when dogs are in close contact.

Concerns of the illness come as many families travel and board their pets. Truss Vet reports there is now heightened concern among pet owners about the potential spread of the illness within boarding facilities.