N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores wins first place in national video contest

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores has won the first-place prize of a $25,000 donation to help sea turtles in the state, in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Party for the Planet video contest.

In an announcement about its win on Friday, the aquarium said it has designated the AZA Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) North Carolina Sea Turtle Conservation Plan as the recipient of the $25,000 donation.

