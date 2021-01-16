NC reports 7,986 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, total deaths surpass 8,000

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 7,986 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Saturday, the second straight day-over-day drop.

The total number of cases reported across North Carolina since the pandemic began is 667,826, more than two-thirds of a million.

The percent positive is up to 11.8 percent, based on results from Thursday, after two days in the 10 percent range.

The state has reached a total of 8,016 deaths, after another 83 were reported Saturday. Saturday is the fourth day in a row with at least 80 deaths and the state has averaged 94 deaths each day over the past 10 days.

Currently, 3,895 people are hospitalized, a drop of 21 from Friday and the first time there were fewer than 3,900 since Monday. Hospitalizations have dropped by a total of 95 over the past two days following the record high of 3,990 on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories