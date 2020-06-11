N.C. State Fair goes on, for now, with modified livestock show due to COVID-19 concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No need to panic just yet, the North Carolina State Fair will continue on, for now, but with a few changes.
Due to COVID-19, state fair officials say the popular open livestock shows will not go on. The livestock show program for junior competitors will be modified.
Officials say there has been no decision regarding the operation of the fair in lieu of the coronavirus.
“We encourage our youth livestock exhibitors to continue working with their projects to be ready for the show ring this fall. This is a significant time and financial commitment these young people are making, and we want to be able to recognize their hard work in a way that is safe,” a statement on the fair’s website reads.
More updates regarding the fate of the state fair happening this year will be released at a later date.
