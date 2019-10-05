Naked man sought after loitering on porches at NC mountains, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators heed help identifying a man who they say has been loitering on porches while naked.

Photo from McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the naked man has been loitering on the porches of homes on Burma Road West. One report said the man tried to get into one of the home.

The first incident was reported back on April 9, deputies said. The most recent report said the man was caught on camera at two porches between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the man has a large tattoo on his left shoulder blade. Images were released Friday afternoon by deputies so the public can possibly identify the man.

Anyone with information about the man or the crimes should call the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.

Photo from McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

