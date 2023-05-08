GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The names of the two people who survived Friday’s plane crash in the Greenville area have been released.

Pitt County Director of Emergency Management Rnady Gentry told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca that Harley Elley, 24, was the pilot of the Piper PA-28 aircraft that crashed short of the runway in Greenville last Friday. Alissa Walker, 21, was a passenger. Both had minor injuries from the crash.

Both were flying from Greensboro to Greenville to attend East Carolina University’s graduation ceremony. PGV Airport Director Bill Hopper confirmed to WNCT’s Erin Jenkins that the plane crashed about one-half mile southwest of the airport. Jeremy Anderson, Battalion Chief with Greenville Fire-EMS, said during a media briefing that the plane left Greensboro around 7:30 a.m. and was flying into Greenville when it dropped off the radar at 8:45 a.m.

Both were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter and taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. They have since been released.