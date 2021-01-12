NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan apologizes after using R-word in iRace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan has apologized after being heard using the R-word during an iRacing event on Sunday night.

Deegan, 19, an up-and-coming driver who will begin racing in the World Camping Truck series next month, wrote on her Twitter that she apologizes to “everyone who was offended by it.”

“Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch,” Deegan wrote. “It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There’s no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans.”

During the online race, Deegan says “Oh, aye, who’s the (R-word) behind me? Don’t do that please.”

Deegan will begin her rookie season in the Camping World Truck Series next month at Daytona International Speedway and is in her second year as a Ford development driver. She is the daughter of professional motor cross driver Brian Deegan.

In 2020, Cup driver Kyle Larson was suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur during an iRacing event and was reinstated after six months. He was also fired by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing and dropped by multiple sponsors.

Deegan was the ARCA Rookie of the Year in 2020 and set the record for the highest finish by a female driver in her Truck Series debut in October.

NASCAR announced that Deegan will be required to complete sensitivity training before the 2021 season due to the incident.

