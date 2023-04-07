NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports announced details for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 21.

The simplified format – featuring two heat races to set the starting lineup, a 100-lap All-Star Open and a 200-lap main event – puts the spotlight of the weekend on the historic .625-mile track, which will host its first NASCAR competition since 1996.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be 200 laps with a competition break at or around Lap 100. All laps (caution and green flag) will count, and NASCAR Overtime rules are in effect. Each team will start on sticker tires for the All-Star Race, and have three additional sets to use. After the competition break, only one additional set of stickers can be used.

The All-Star Open, featuring drivers not previously eligible for the All-Star Race, will be 100 laps with a competition break at or around Lap 40. Three Open drivers will advance to the All-Star Race – the top two race finishers and the Fan Vote Winner.

All-Star festivities begin Friday evening with a Pit Crew Challenge to determine the starting lineups for the heat races and Open. Each car’s qualifying time will be based solely on their pit stop time. Teams must complete a four-tire stop; timing lines will be established one box behind and one box ahead of the designated pit box.

The 22 drivers already locked into the field will be split into two 60-lap heat races on Saturday night which will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. The results of Heat 1 will establish the inside row, and the results of Heat 2 will establish the outside row. The weekend will conclude Sunday night with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.