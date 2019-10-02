National Weather Service official drowns while swimming at Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. (WNCN) – A director with the National Weather Service drowned Monday while swimming in the ocean off the Outer Banks, officials confirmed.

Dr. Bill Lapenta died after being pulled from the ocean unresponsive Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the Pelican Way beach access in the Sanderling area of the Town of Duck Monday around 4:20 p.m.

An off duty ocean rescue supervisor saw a swimmer in distress and contacted emergency services.

Lifeguard were on scene within minutes and pulled the 58-year-old from the water.

Despite their efforts Lapenta, died at the scene.

“While the exact factors that caused the death are unknown, Monday’s surf conditions and a rip current in the area were likely a factor,” the Town of Duck said in a release.

Lapenta served as director of NOAA‘s National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

NWS Director Louis Uccellini confirmed Lapenta’s death on Twitter.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of my friend and colleague, Bill Lapenta. Bill was a brilliant scientist and mentor to many. He will be missed by all of us in the @NWS and @NOAA. pic.twitter.com/0rE0cvpgdg — Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector) October 1, 2019

Lapenta had a Ph.D. in meteorology from Penn State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology with a minor in mathematics from the State University of New York at Oneonta, according to his bio on the NWS website.

He was a native of Nyack, New York but was living in Northern Virginia at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy, and two adult children.

