RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development is taking applications for the Native American Business Incubators Program.

Awards from the program will fund the establishment and operation of incubators that help entrepreneurs through providing services such as “workspace, advice on how to access capital, business education, counseling, and mentorship opportunities to navigate obstacles in transforming their innovative ideas into operational businesses,” officials said in a release.

The program is looking to give funding for 10-15 grants that would range from roughly $100,000 to $300,000 annually for a three-year term with an option to renew for an additional non-competitive three-year term, according to a release.

“Entrepreneurship has a long history in Indian Country, and the Department of the Interior is proud to support businesses in Tribal communities,” said Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “The Native American Business Incubators Program serves as an important tool for spurring economic growth and innovation in Native communities.”

The deadline to submit proposals is June 17on Grants.gov, and more information on the process can be found here.