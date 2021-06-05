NC 1-year-old shot in hand by crossfire during domestic dispute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A 1-year-old child was accidentally shot in the hand during a domestic altercation between family members on Saturday, CMPD says.

Police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Isaac Hunter Drive around 5 p.m. where the 1-year-old had been in the crossfire of the domestic dispute.

The child was transported to Atrium Main with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Several evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was up around a yard of a home in the Hunter Ridge community. It’s unclear if there was another person who fired a weapon.

Additional information will be released as it develops.