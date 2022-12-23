MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve.

N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

N.C. 12 in Salvo and Colington Road in Kill Devil Hills is closed due to soundside flooding. Additional flooding is occurring on the Nags Head-Manteo causeway.

Flooding in Manteo Friday afternoon. Photo from town of Manteo

Also, the town of Manteo was flooded with what appeared to be about two feet of water. Flooding appeared to start around 10 a.m. on Friday in Manteo.

The next high tide is a 7 p.m. so more flooding is possible around then. Officials said N.C. 12 should reopen by 10 p.m.

The area is being hit by western wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Along with winds and flooding, the Outer Banks will see wind-chill temperatures in the single digits Friday night. The warmest area is expected to be Frisco at 9 degrees wind-chill overnight.

The National Weather Service also issued a High Wind Advisory, a High Surf Advisory, and a Wind Chill Advisory for portions of the Outer Banks. Gale Warnings are also in place for Dare County coastal waters.