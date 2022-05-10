RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a warning of high tides and surf on the North Carolina coast, a frequently flooded road at the Outer Banks was closed Tuesday, officials said.

N.C. 12, the main road through the Outer Banks, was closed around 3:20 p.m. between the Marc Basnight Bridge at Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road was blocked by sand and ocean overwash, the NCDOT said.

N.C. 12 will stay closed for the rest of Tuesday as worsening conditions and the afternoon high tied “make it too unsafe to reopen,” the NCDOT said.

Strong winds and large waves have been hitting the Outer Banks for the last two days and are expected again Wednesday. Earlier Tuesday, two homes in Rodanthe fell into the ocean.

Crews Tuesday were at the scene of the closure trying to keep the pavement from buckling as water rushes onto the road.

Elsewhere, driving is “difficult” on N.C. 12 between Rodanthe and Hatteras Village with sand and surf in some areas, the NCDOT warned.

Officials said N.C. 12 should reopen Wednesday after crews clear the road in the morning.

NCDOT image of an impacted but open part of NC 12 Tuesday.

Weather conditions are not forecast to improve until Wednesday night.