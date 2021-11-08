NC 12 at Outer Banks likely closed Tuesday as widespread flooding seen along NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The key highway on the Outer Banks was still closed Monday night after a storm and high tides flooded the road and winds blew sand from dunes to cover parts that were not flooded.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said N.C. 12 was closed between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

“Travel unsafe in this area,” NCDOT officials said on Twitter.

Barriers were set up Friday and crews struggled to keep the road open since Saturday when a storm kicked up surf and already high tides further caused flooding along the troubled road. By early Sunday, the road was closed.

North Carolina officials said N.C. 12 “could reopen” Tuesday. NCDOT estimated the road should be clear by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

NC DOT photo of NC 12 flooding Monday afternoon.

Ocean Isle, NC flooding this weekend. Photo by Craig Henley

NC DOT photo of NC 12 flooding Monday afternoon.

Beaufort, NC flooding. Photo by Karen Tripp

NC DOT photo of NC 12 flooding Monday afternoon.

Ocean Isle, NC flooding this weekend. Photo by Craig Henley

Ocean Isle, NC flooding this weekend. Photo by Craig Henley

Beaufort, NC flooding

Ocean Isle, NC flooding this weekend. Photo by Craig Henley

NC 12, Nov. 7 (Photo Courtesy – NC 12)

Photos showed massive waves pouring through dunes on the asphalt road earlier Monday. In areas that were not flooded sand was piled high on the street, making travel nearly impossible.

Water and sand were also covering parts of the highway at Pea Island and Mirlo.

“Crews need time safely fix dunes that protect N.C. 12,” a tweet from the agency said.

The flooding was not limited to the Outer Banks — nearly the entire North Carolina coast saw tidal flooding made worse by the passing storm.

Beaufort, Ocean Isle, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and many other areas saw flooding.

Some cars were destroyed by flooding at Ocean Isle. Businesses in Beaufort also were damaged by some flooding.