NC DOT image around 3 p.m. Monday of NC 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Up to a foot of water is still on the key highway at the North Carolina Outer Banks Monday afternoon after a storm ripped through the coast Sunday and into Monday, officials said.

N.C. 12 is set to reopen late Monday afternoon but North Carolina Department of Transportation officials warned there would still be 12 inches of water in some areas.

A high surf warning is still in effect for all of Monday for Carteret County — just north of Emerald Isle and Morehead City — as 10-foot breaking waves are still expected. Eastern Onslow County is also included in the warning for high surf.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore photo of NC 12 earlier Monday

At Ocracoke and Hatteras islands a high surf advisory remains for all of Monday for breaking waves up to 12 feet.

A section of N.C. 12 between Hatteras and Frisco is set to reopen soon but “as you can see from the photo, there is still deep water in the area… 12 inches in spots,” the NCDOT said.

N.C. 12 is closed between Elizabeth Avenue and Sandpiper Drive on Hatteras Island in Dare County.

Crews working on NC 12 earlier Monday. NCDOT image

The highway is also closed between the National Park Service Pony Pen and the Ocracoke-South Dock Ferry Terminal on Ocracoke Island in Hyde County.

Both closures are due to “severe ocean over-wash.”

A coastal flood warning still still in effect at Ocracoke and Hatteras islands until 7 p.m. because of flooding up to 4 feet.

The roadway on Hatteras Island and the roadway on Ocracoke Island are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. However, officials earlier said the highway would reopen by 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Ocracoke Island, the South Dock Ferry Terminal due to ocean overwash.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry route has temporarily suspended operations due to adverse weather conditions.