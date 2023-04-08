RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a storm hits the North Carolina Outer Banks, officials are warning drivers to use “extreme caution” along the main highway at the islands.

Like many storms in the past, this Easter weekend event will bring a risk of ocean overwash impacting N.C. 12, according to the National Weather Service.

Some structures could become fully surrounded by water making occupancy potentially unsafe, Dare County Emergency Management said Saturday.

Winds near 50 mph along with nearly three inches of rain are forecasted over the weekend. Waves just offshore will be 10 feet with 20-foot waves at Diamond Shoals, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday afternoon in a photo from NCDOT

So far, N.C. 12 has remained open but there is blown sand across the road in many areas, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

“The road remains passable, but we wouldn’t recommend traveling unless you absolutely have to,” the NCDOT said.

Crews have already been out clearing the sand. The storm is forecast to worsen Saturday night and continue through Monday, the weather service said Saturday.

The NCDOT said people should “drive with extreme caution if you must drive today.”

Southside coastal flooding in Oriental and Cedar Island areas are also possible — with up to four feet of high water in the forecast. There is a coastal flood warning for Southern Pamlico Sound and the tidal Neuse River.

Flooding will most likely include east Carteret, southern Craven, southern Beaufort and Pamlico counties, too.