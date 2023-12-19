RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The road between the National Park Service Pony Pen and the Ocracoke-South Dock Ferry Terminal remains closed because of severe ocean over-wash that happened after a huge storm dumped torrential rain on parts of North Carolina on Sunday.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island reopened late Monday afternoon but NCDOT officials warned there could still be 12 inches of water in some areas.

On Tuesday morning, an NCDOT camera showed vehicles driving through water on the highway north of Hatteras Village.