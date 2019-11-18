NC 12 remains closed after storm causes flooding, sand-covered roadway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. 12 is still closed as sections of the Outer Banks road are covered with sand and water due to dune breaches and ocean overwash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Conditions remain poor on N.C. 12, officials say, and ocean overwash is continuing to inundate the road with water.

NCDOT crews are assessing impacts and continuing to clear the road of sand caused by dune breaches between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet.

The state says officials haven’t found any structural damage to N.C. 12, which partially closed on Saturday evening.

Officials are not sure when it will be safe to reopen N.C. 12. The last winds from this weekend’s strong storm are forecast to exit the coast Monday.

The road is expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 20 by 3 p.m., NCDOT says.

