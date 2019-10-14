NC 12 reopens after storm pushes dune across Outer Banks highway

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – Highway 12 has reopened Monday after a storm eroded dunes north of Rodanthe – forcing NCDOT to close the roadway last week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted an image of the highway and said the road is passable.

Last week, a storm decimated the dune along the highway, sending sand across the road.

NCDOT said Thursday the road was open but the Department was forced to close it Friday.

“We are once again closing NC12 North of Rodanthe due to a dune breach and high tide overwash. We will reopen the roadway as soon as it’s safe to do so,” NCDOT told Dare County Emergency Management.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss