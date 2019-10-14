NC 12 reopens after storm pushes dune across Outer Banks highway

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – Highway 12 has reopened Monday after a storm eroded dunes north of Rodanthe – forcing NCDOT to close the roadway last week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted an image of the highway and said the road is passable.

Monday AM NC12 Update: The highway is open and passable. NCDOT crews will be working to repair the dune line during daylight hours at least through this week. Motorists can expect periodic lane closures for the safe movement of equipment and personnel. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY. pic.twitter.com/buGyMUHmHT — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) October 14, 2019

Last week, a storm decimated the dune along the highway, sending sand across the road.

NCDOT said Thursday the road was open but the Department was forced to close it Friday.

“We are once again closing NC12 North of Rodanthe due to a dune breach and high tide overwash. We will reopen the roadway as soon as it’s safe to do so,” NCDOT told Dare County Emergency Management.

More headlines from CBS17.com: