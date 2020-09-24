NC 12 reopens days after standing water closes multiple stretches along Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. 12 reopened along the Outer Banks after stretches were closed for more than three days, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday.

NCDOT said Sunday that the road was closed in both directions from Rodanthe to the Bonner Bridge because of standing water on the roadway. It was also shut down from south of the Ocracoke Ferry dock to north of the Pony Pen beach area.

“Keep in mind there will still be standing water and sand in several locations,” NCDOT said, urging people to use “extreme caution.”

