NC 15-year-old dies 2 days after shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after he was shot in south Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12 where 15-year-old Daliamontray Strothers Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Strothers was taken to the hospital where he died Thursday.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. No information about a potential suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 704-334-1600 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

