NC 15-year-old raped, robbed woman, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 15-year-old is in custody after police say he kidnapped, raped and robbed a woman in the University area early Saturday morning.

The assault occurred on Rebecca Bailey Drive after the victim was approached in the parking lot of an apartment complex by an armed male. Police say the teen forced his way into the car and demanded that the woman drive to multiple locations to withdraw money from her account.

After withdrawing money, police say, the teen took the woman to another location and sexually assaulted her.

While driving along North Tryon Street at the intersection of University City Boulevard, the victim was able to escape the car. The suspect remained in the vehicle and drove away.

Police immediately initiated a traffic stop after being alerted of the crime and locating the vehicle but the suspect refused to stop. After a short pursuit, the suspect fled from the vehicle at Pondridge Court where he was able to escape officers on-foot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said during a press conference on Monday the suspect is a 15-year-old juvenile, but did not release his name. He was taken into custody by members of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Task Force early Monday morning.

The teen is being charged with three counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense, kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. After being interviewed and charged, he was taken to the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the teen was on out on bond for an unrelated felony and wearing an electronic monitor when Saturday’s assault occurred.

Police were offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.