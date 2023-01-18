GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day murder of a Greenville man who crashed into an apartment building after being shot.

The teen, who was not identified since he is under the age of 18, was arrested and charged in the murder of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, on Monday. The shooting happened on 1st Street in Greenville.

Members of the Greenville Police Department, including the Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team and the SBI Fugitive and Missing Persons Task Force, arrested the teen around 7 p.m. Wednesday without incident at the Wendy’s off U.S. 264 in Greenville.

On Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to the 1800 block of E. 1st Street in reference to a vehicle crashing into a building, along with the report of shots fired.

Officers found a 2000 Nissan Maxima that crashed into an apartment.

When they checked on the driver of the car, Collins-Smith, they learned he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene. Smith later died of his injuries at ECU Health Medical Center.

A resident of the apartment where Collins-Smith crashed was also injured and also taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.