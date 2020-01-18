NC 16-year-old living at home alone arrested after pot, meth and 7 guns found

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 16-year-old was arrested after deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office say they found marijuana, meth and firearms inside a home the juvenile was living at alone.

The investigation began when the sheriff’s office got a tip that the teen was living alone in a home on Pine Ridge Road after a parent’s arrest, and was using drugs and getting a lot of visitors.

When deputies went to the home they say they saw evidence of drug use, so they obtained a search warrant for the property.

During the search, officials say they found 21 marijuana plants growing in a camper, 84 grams of marijuana individually packaged, 44 grams of methamphetamine, 3 handguns, 2 rifles, a tactical shotgun and an assault-style rifle.

The 16-year-old, who investigators say was already on probation and has possible ties to street gangs, was taken into custody and charged as a juvenile. The teen’s name has not been released.

No further information has been made available.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now