NC 17-year-old dies after being shot in doorway of motel room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police have identified the victim in a shooting reported over the weekend at the Baymont Inn.

Around 10 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the Baymont Inn, located at 3439 South Memorial Drive, for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in the doorway of one of the motel rooms.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as On’Teds Je’Ray Harris of Greenville.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are following up on leads.

A motive for the incident is still under investigation; however, it appears to have been an isolated incident, officials said.

