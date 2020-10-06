NC 17-year-old dies after being shot in doorway of motel room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police have identified the victim in a shooting reported over the weekend at the Baymont Inn.
Around 10 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the Baymont Inn, located at 3439 South Memorial Drive, for a reported shooting.
Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in the doorway of one of the motel rooms.
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as On’Teds Je’Ray Harris of Greenville.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are following up on leads.
A motive for the incident is still under investigation; however, it appears to have been an isolated incident, officials said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC trio dies after speeding SUV crashes into tree, police say
- Doeren: Better practice habits paying off for NC State
- NC parents react to COVID-19 cluster within high school basketball team
- Durham County FOP calls for more officers, checkpoints to help curb rising violence
- Wilson FedEx driver killed in NC single-vehicle crash