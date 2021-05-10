NC 2-year-old shot on Mother’s Day remains stable in hospital as police search for answers

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cleveland County deputies continue to search for the person who shot a 2-year-old boy on Mother’s Day.

He was inside a home on Douglas Street when the sheriff’s office says someone shot into the house.

Right now, the young boy is at a Charlotte hospital where he is stable. Sheriff Alan Norman says the boy’s age makes the case a top priority.

Detectives are working with the boy’s family and district attorney’s office to determine if it was a drive-by shooting.

“This case is a high priority,” Norman said “Right now, it’s classified by the way it was called in as a drive-by, it’s still a fluid case anything is possible.”

FOX 46 spoke with neighbors like Patrina Bell who was shocked to hear what happened. She lives down the street and remembers seeing the little boy playing in the front yard.

Bell said the community is close-knit and random acts of violence don’t normally happen here. Meantime, investigators haven’t said how many bullets hit the home or if the home was a target in the first place.

“We remain optimistic, we’d love to see this case closed within a matter of days,” Norman said. “Realistically, we’re doing everything possible, we’re doing everything methodical to make sure everything is looked at and examined to the fullest.”

Right now, the family is asking for prayers. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department at 704-484-4888.