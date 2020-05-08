NC 4-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting at apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police in North Carolina say a child is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting.

News sources report Winston-Salem Police Lt. Gregory Dorn says someone shot the child at an apartment on the city’s north side around 12:40 p.m. on Friday.

WGHP reported that the child is 4-years-old and police responded to Pine Valley Apartments on the 5300 block of Countryside Court, near Shattalon Drive.

In video from WGHP, police seemed to focus their investigation on a stairway landing.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that while Dorn didn’t say if anyone was in custody.

Dorn said he said investigators aren’t looking for suspects and have confined their investigation to the apartment where the child was shot.

