NC 5-year-old girl still in hospital after she’s shot while playing in yard

REIDSVILLE , N.C. (WGHP) — A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being shot in Reidsville on Saturday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers with the RPD responded to the 300 block of North West Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old girl who had been hit by a bullet. Multiple shots were fired further down the street before officers arrived, and the girl was not the intended target.

Shell casings were found in the 400 block of North West Market Street.

The child, who doesn’t live at the home, was playing in the yard with several other kids when she was shot, police say.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her family told police she is doing OK.

“I hope everyone keeps this child and her family in their prayers,” Reidsville police Capt. Brian Oakley said.

Oakley said officers are talking to witnesses and neighbors. They’ve received several Crime Stoppers tips, and they are following up on leads.

The shooters “know they hit a child. They have a conscious. They are feeling bad about it. Maybe they will come turn themselves in,” Oakley said.

Keith Williams lives in the 400 block of Northwest Market Street and said the shell casings were found in front of his house.

“We just heard a bunch of shooting. We thought the guy across the street was shooting fireworks off,” he said. “When my wife looked out the window, my daughter said, ‘mom don’t go out there, there’s somebody shooting.’ Those bullets don’t have any eyes.”

Williams had a 4-month-old grandson with him at the time of the shooting. He said the neighborhood is full of families, and that if the shooting happened earlier in the day it could’ve ended with a lot of those children hurt.

“Sometimes we’re sitting up here on the steps with [our grandson]. It makes you think. I told [our neighbor] that one of these kids is going to get shot around here if something like this doesn’t start to [go away],” he said.

The RPD is requesting anyone with any information pertaining to this incident to contact Investigator Collins at (336) 347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.