NC 6-year-old shot, killed after getting hands on gun, authorities say

North Carolina news

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 6-year-old child in Stokes County was killed after the child got their hands on a gun, according to Sheriff Mike Marshall.

The shooting was reported Thursday at 5:54 p.m. on Brookstone Circle.

Marshall said a parent was home with the child at the time of the shooting.

It is unclear how the child got their hands on the gun.

An investigation is underway but no charges have been filed.

The child’s name has not been released.

